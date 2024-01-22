Pedestrian hit and killed in crash on Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Beesley Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Beesley Drive.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking in the far-left travel lane and was struck by a Cadillac Escalade. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity will be released by the Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The crash is the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command's second fatal crash in 2024.