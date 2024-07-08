Pedestrian hit and killed in crash near Boulder Highway, U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are releasing more details about a crash that left a pedestrian dead last month.

According to investigators, the crash happened at 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 near Boulder Highway and the U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp.

Police said a 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway, approaching the off-ramp.

At the same time, a pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk against a red stop signal and was hit by the Camry.

The pedestrian has been identified as 70-year-old Dianna Vincent and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police say the driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

No further details about the crash have been released, as of Monday morning.