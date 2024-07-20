Pedestrian dies from injuries 10 days after crash on Decatur/ Tropicana

JULY 30 - A pedestrian has died 10 days after being a crash on Decatur and Tropicana.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner's Office notified police that the 36-year-old woman has died. Her identity has not been released, as of the time of this report.

Her death marks the 88th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.

Court records show that Carreon pleaded no contest last week to several charges, including failing to obey traffic control devices, DUI, and failing to obey a red traffic light. She has been released from jail with credit for time served.

ORIGINAL STORY - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles that crashed into each other on Friday night.

The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. at S. Decatur Blvd. and W. Tropicana Ave.

Crash caught on camera at Tropicana/Decatur in Las Vegas

According to evidence at the scene, witness statements, and dash cam video, Las Vegas police say a Lexus GS 350 was speeding southbound on Decatur, approaching a green light on Tropicana.

A Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at a red turn light facing north on Decatur and a pedestrian was standing on a nearby sidewalk.

Police say the Malibu starting turning on a red arrow to make a left turn, right into the path of the Lexus. The vehicles crashed and were pushed onto the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Lexus was not impaired and cooperated with the investigation. However, the driver of the Chevrolet, who police have identified as 35-year-old Jessica Carreon showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released, pending notification of family.