LVMPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle hear Harmon, Koval

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old man has died after a crash east of the Strip.

Police said the crash happened on Nov. 22 at 6:49 p.m. on East Harmon Avenue, east of Koval Lane.

According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, a 64-year-old man was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang and traveling eastbound on Harmon. According to police, the 32-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked or implied crosswalk. That's when police said the man was hit by the Mustang.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. On Nov. 26, hospital staff notified LVMPD that the man had died from his injuries. His death marks the 140th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.

As for the driver, investigators said he remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. As of Monday afternoon, the incident is still under investigation.