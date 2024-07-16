Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle at June Avenue, Martin Luther King Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in North Las Vegas.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning near June Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators said the man was crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard, just north of the intersection, outside of a marked crosswalk. That's when the 47-year-old was hit by a 2012 Ford Fusion sedan.

The man, who has not been identified at the time of this report, was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 57-year-old Marc Du Shane Wesley. He remained at the scene of the crash and police said he showed signs of impairment.

Wesley is facing several charges, including DUI resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a driver's license.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.