Pedestrian, child taken to hospital after S. Nellis, Boulder Highway crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian and child were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.
Las Vegas police said the crash happened at 9:53 p.m. at S. Nellis Blvd. and Boulder Highway.
Investigators said a pedestrian was pushing a stroller with a child across Boulder Highway when they were struck by a vehicle.
Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound and had a green light.
The pedestrian and child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.