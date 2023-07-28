Pavement maintenance could cause traffic delays on U.S. 93, north of Kingman

KINGMAN (KTNV) — Motorists traveling through Kingman, Arizona over the next week may want to plan ahead.

That's because the Arizona Department of Transportation said pavement maintenance work is scheduled on U.S. 93, north of Kingman, from July 30 through Aug. 2.

Officials said U.S. 93 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction south of Willow Beach Road to White Hills Road. That is mile markers 17 through 28.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone and restrictions will be in place from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Transportation officials add that drivers should be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the restrictions are in place.