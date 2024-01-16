Passenger dies from injuries a week after Henderson collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger has died a week after sustaining injuries in a collision on Sunset Road and Athenian Drive in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the City of Henderson police and fire departments responded to the collision around 12:12 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a blue Ford coupe was on eastbound Sunset Road, waiting in a turn lane at Athenian Drive with a flashing yellow light. At the same time, a gray Dodge sedan was traveling westbound on Sunset Road, approaching Athenian.

The collision occurred when the Ford failed to yield the right-of-way, continued into the intersection, and was struck on the passenger side by the gray Dodge.

Both the driver and passenger of the blue Ford were transported to local area hospitals for injuries.

Currently, speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in this incident.

On Jan. 13, Henderson police were notified that the Ford's passenger had succumbed to their injuries. The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the third accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.