24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.

Police say the passenger of the Chevrolet sustained mortal injuries due to the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was suspected of being impaired while driving. Police transported the driver to CCDC and booked accordingly.

The passenger’s death marks the 145th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2022. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.