Partial shutdown of Eastern Ave. in Henderson after pedestrian fatally hit by car

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A major thoroughfare in Henderson is shut down Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which was reported at approximately 3:43 a.m.

This happened on Eastern Avenue near Richmar Avenue, which is near a strip mall between Serene Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

"Preliminarily, speed and impairment are unknown factors" in the collision, police stated in an email to Channel 13.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area. Northbound lanes of Eastern Ave. were closed from Richmar Ave. to Candelaria Avenue while investigators collect evidence at the scene.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time," police stated.

They noted additional information would be forthcoming in a news release.



