Parking meters coming to the Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parking could soon be a problem for people going to the Arts District.

According to the City of Las Vegas, parking meters are set to be installed the end of this month.

In total, 64 meters will be installed. Currently, The Arts District has free parking on the street, as well as public parking near restaurants and businesses.

We spoke with a few business owners on both sides of the debate. Charla Mallett, owns an Antique Store in the Arts Dirstrcit, she says she already has a tough time parking, and adding meters will only make getting to work more difficult for her.

"I spent 15 minutes circling, even the alley, and I couldn't find one space for 15 minutes, and i thought to myself, how are customers even going to be able to park and get out?," said Mallett.

Others who also work in the Arts District, say the meters won't really affect business.

"Nah, it's not going to be harder for us to park, just meter man is going to be mad at us, that's it, it's not going to afect anything, just people not gone pay for it, that's how I feel".

The area could get crowded especially during First Friday's and Sundays.

The parking plan was discussed in the City of Las Vegas' City Council meeting.

The discussion included plans to add additional parking lots, parking structures, on-street meters, subsidized employee and resident parking, as well as security escorts to monitor the area.

The on-street meters will cost $2 per hour with a four-hour limit along the pink areas.

Parking will be $1 an hour, with the possibility of purchasing a $10 monthly pass for the areas in green.

Meter rates will vary for the areas shaded in yellow, with an option to pay $10 a month for a pass.