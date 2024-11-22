Paradise between Harmon and Flamingo reopened, 57 union demonstrators arrested

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police said the road is now reopened. 57 arrests were made.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police said southbound Paradise Road is shut down from Flamingo Road due to the Culinary Union workers' protest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

#BREAKING Paradise Road is currently shut down southbound from Flamingo due to a protest. Avoid Paradise in both directions between Harmon and Flamingo. Officers are on scene. pic.twitter.com/vfV9iG0NOy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 22, 2024

Combined with the traffic from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, drivers are advised to avoid Paradise Road in both directions between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road.

Police officers are on the scene conducting a planned arrest of union workers.