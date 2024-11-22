Watch Now
Paradise between Harmon and Flamingo reopened, 57 union demonstrators arrested

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police said the road is now reopened. 57 arrests were made.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police said southbound Paradise Road is shut down from Flamingo Road due to the Culinary Union workers' protest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Combined with the traffic from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, drivers are advised to avoid Paradise Road in both directions between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road.

Police officers are on the scene conducting a planned arrest of union workers.

