Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Overturned semi-truck causes detours on I-15 at state line

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
semi truck
Posted at 7:57 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:11:32-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned semi truck is causing delays and detours on I-15 near the state line on Thursday morning.

LIVE LOOK: Overturned semi-truck causes detours on I-15 at state line

According to Nevada State Police, all southbound lanes on I-15 near mile marker 7 are closed while cleanup is underway.

Traffic is also being turned around at Jean. Drivers are advised to expect delays and slow down for first responders.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH