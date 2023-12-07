LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned semi truck is causing delays and detours on I-15 near the state line on Thursday morning.

LIVE LOOK: Overturned semi-truck causes detours on I-15 at state line

According to Nevada State Police, all southbound lanes on I-15 near mile marker 7 are closed while cleanup is underway.

Traffic is also being turned around at Jean. Drivers are advised to expect delays and slow down for first responders.