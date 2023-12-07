LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned semi truck is causing delays and detours on I-15 near the state line on Thursday morning.
LIVE LOOK: Overturned semi-truck causes detours on I-15 at state line
According to Nevada State Police, all southbound lanes on I-15 near mile marker 7 are closed while cleanup is underway.
Traffic is also being turned around at Jean. Drivers are advised to expect delays and slow down for first responders.
#TrafficAlert #LasVegas I-15 at mile marker 7, (Stateline), southbound lanes are closed due to a crash.— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 7, 2023
Traffic is being turned around at Jean.
Expect delays, please slow down for First Responders on-scene.