Overnight traffic closures, restrictions start Tuesday night for I-215 sign replacements in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Expect some delays as traffic closures and restrictions go into effect Tuesday night in Henderson on I-215 for signage replacement.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) provided the following schedule:

Nightly (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30:



East and westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes between Valle Verde Dr and Gibson Rd

Eastbound I-215 ramp to northbound I-11 reduced to one lane

Eastbound I-215 reduced to one lane from Gibson Rd to I-11

Nightly (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1:



I-215 reduced to one lane from Stephanie St to Gibson Rd

Eastbound I-215 reduced to one lane from Gibson Rd to I-11



These closures and restrictions are part of the Federal Highway Administration's redesignation of I-515 between the Henderson Interchange and Kyle Canyon Road to I-11 in November 2023.