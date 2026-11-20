LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian has left two people hospitalized.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on W Sahara at Valley View in Las Vegas.

Police have not provided an update on the severity of injuries.

Overnight crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian leaves two hospitalized

Traffic cameras captured officers on the scene investigating, appearing to show lanes blocked.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.