Overnight closures set on CC-215 from late March into early April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Public Works announced overnight ramp closures on the Clark County 215 Beltway between N Jones Boulevard and Revere Street starting Thursday, March 27 through April 9.

What time will the closures begin?

The eastbound shoulder lane closures will begin nightly on Thursday, March 27, and continue through Wednesday, April 9. All closures will happen Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Why are these closures happening?

The closures are aimed at facilitating the CC-215 Miscellaneous Soundwalls Project which includes the installation of wrong-way signage at exit ramps of Jones Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, Revere Street, N 5th Street, Losse Road, Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard.

There will still be access to businesses and residential properties.

