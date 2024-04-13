Fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 causes traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and a man has been arrested following a fatal crash north of the Las Vegas valley.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday at U.S. 95 and Mile Marker 99, which is about 10 miles north of the valley.

Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles. The woman died at the scene.

Police said the man was arrested for suspected impairment.

Nevada State Police said U.S. 95 northbound lanes were closed, north of (Snow Mountain Exit) Paiute Way, for several hours.

One lane reopened at 1 p.m. with all lanes expected to be open by 2 p.m.