LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard and W. Owens Avenue.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 1:53 p.m. between two vehicles.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and several roads will be closed while they investigate.

As of 2:30 p..m, there's no timeline on when roads could re-open.