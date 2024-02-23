Watch Now
One person taken to hospital after crash on Flamingo Road, Torrey Pines Drive

Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 13:54:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a Friday morning crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 9:03 a.m. at Flamingo Road and S. Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and one of the drivers possibly had a medical episode, which could have caused the crash.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

No further details have been released, as of 11 a.m.

