One person taken to hospital after crash on East Tropicana Avenue, Mountain Vista Street

Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in east Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 6:04 a.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

Investigators said the crash involves a motorcycle and a sedan.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

According to to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Tropicana is closed in both directions from Pearlite Avenue past Mountain Vista Street. There is no timeline on when roads could reopen.

