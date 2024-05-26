One person killed, two people injured in Sunday morning crash on 215, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and two people were injured after a Sunday morning crash.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the 215 and Jones Boulevard at 4:01 a.m.
Nevada State Police said three people were taken to the hospital.
A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims had minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
Nevada State Police said more information will be provided following a preliminary investigation.
In the meantime, they're advising motorists to avoid 215 eastbound at Rainbow and the Rainbow on-ramp, which are closed for the investigation.
There is no timeline on when roads could reopen.