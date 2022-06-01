Watch
Police: One person dead, one in custody after hit-and-run crash near Jones, Flamingo

Metro Police say one pedestrian is dead and a driver in custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 01, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead and a driver in custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road. Drivers can expect roads in that area to be closed off through 8 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver who took off was found a few miles away.

Further north, Metro detectives were investigating another fatal collision where the driver left the scene on Wednesday morning.

The crash, at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road, killed one person and sent three others to the hospital. The driver was last scene walking westbound from the crash scene, police said.

According to Zero Fatalities Nevada, Wednesday’s deadly crash adds to the 99 people who have lost their lives on Nevada roadways so far this year. Thirty of those deaths were pedestrians, and the majority of them happen in Clark County.

