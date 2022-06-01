Police: One person dead, one in custody after hit-and-run crash near Jones, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead and a driver in custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road. Drivers can expect roads in that area to be closed off through 8 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver who took off was found a few miles away.

BREAKING: Another deadly hit and run this morning. Metro PD says one person is dead and three people were sent to the hospital after a hit and run crash on Centennial Pkwy/Shaumber Rd. The driver who took off was last seen walking westbound. That intersection is closed. — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) June 1, 2022

Further north, Metro detectives were investigating another fatal collision where the driver left the scene on Wednesday morning.

The crash, at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road, killed one person and sent three others to the hospital. The driver was last scene walking westbound from the crash scene, police said.

According to Zero Fatalities Nevada, Wednesday’s deadly crash adds to the 99 people who have lost their lives on Nevada roadways so far this year. Thirty of those deaths were pedestrians, and the majority of them happen in Clark County.