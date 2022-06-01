Police: Driver leaves scene of fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas was at large on Wednesday morning, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 4 a.m. at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road. As of 6:30 a.m., the intersection was closed in all directions while detectives processed the scene.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection, said Lt. David Gordon, LVMPD watch commander. An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants were transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

"The driver of the other involved vehicle left the scene and was last seen walking westbound," Gordon said.

Gordon stressed that LVMPD's investigation is in its preliminary stages and the information he provided is subject to change.

Anyone with information that could lead investigators to the driver who left the scene can contact LVMPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.