One person killed in fiery crash near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead following a fiery crash near Jean.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened just after midnight on June 13. That was on Las Vegas Boulevard and mile marker nine just outside of Jean.

Investigators said that for unknown reasons, a Honda Civic wasn't able to stay in its line, crossed the center line, and went into the dirt shoulder on the other side of the road. That's when the vehicle hit a concrete railroad bridge abutment and went up in flames with the driver still inside.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver's identify and cause of death hasn't been released.

Nevada State Police said this incident is its 39th fatal crash of 2023 resulting in 44 fatalities.