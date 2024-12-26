One person dead after late night Spring Valley wreck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a wreck late Wednesday night in Spring Valley.

Around 11:09 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on West Spring Mountain Road west of Spring Shower Drive.

Authorities said a 2000 Toyota Camry was going east on Spring Mountain when a pedestrian started crossing that road outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. The Toyota hit the pedestrian.

Emergency medical services arrived and performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the collision scene and displayed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death marked the 156th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2024. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

