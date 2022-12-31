One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a grey Chrysler Pacifica van was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard as it approached a left curve. For reasons unknown, police say the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve causing it travels into the right dirt shoulder and overturn.

The van had six occupants — four adults and two juveniles.

One of the juveniles succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The rest of the occupants were transported to University Medical Center with one adult and the other juvenile in critical condition.