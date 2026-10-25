One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The collision happened around 8:25 p.m. on Lake Mead Parkway about a half mile east of the Lake Las Vegas entrance.

Police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to the hospital.

Lake Mead Parkway was closed in both directions between Lake Las Vegas Parkway and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area entrance station for the investigation.