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One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Henderson

The crash happened Saturday evening on Lake Mead Parkway about a half mile east of the Lake Las Vegas entrance, police said.
Henderson Police Department generic file
KTNV
Henderson Police Department generic file
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The collision happened around 8:25 p.m. on Lake Mead Parkway about a half mile east of the Lake Las Vegas entrance.

Police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to the hospital.

Lake Mead Parkway was closed in both directions between Lake Las Vegas Parkway and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area entrance station for the investigation.

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