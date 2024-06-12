One dead, one arrested, and one injured in weekend crash on U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead, a second woman has been hospitalized, and a third woman has been arrested after a Sunday morning crash.

According to Nevada State Police, the incident happened at 2:04 a.m. in the area of U.S. 95 north and the Lake Mead Boulevard westbound off-ramp.

Investigators said a 2019 Nissan Murano SUV was traveling northbound in the far right lane.

When the driver attempted to exit onto the off-ramp, the vehicle was "unable to maintain its travel lane while exiting" and flipped over several times.

Police said one passenger, who was identified as 27-year-old Jade Hernandez, died at the scene. The second passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said they weren't wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Risa Hannah, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Jail records show she is still in custody, as of Wednesday night, and is scheduled to be in court on June 26.