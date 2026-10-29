LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following an overnight rollover crash along the southbound side of IR-15.

It happened Thursday, around 2:35 a.m. at the Flamingo off-ramp.

That's where a pickup truck crashed and overturned, killing a man.

The number four and five travel lanes have been closed while police investigate, causing heavy backups and delays.

—Latest Traffic Report—

One dead following overnight rollover crash along IR-15 at Flamingo

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.