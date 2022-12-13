Watch Now
One dead following five-vehicle collision in North Las Vegas, police say

Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 13, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a five-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive on Tuesday morning, according to North Las Vegas police.

Police say reports of the collision came just after 6 a.m., and arriving medical personnel pronounced one person deceased on the scene.

The intersection will remain closed while police conduct an investigation, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

NLVPD say the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and no further information will be released at this time.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

