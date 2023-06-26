One dead following collision on Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a crash near the North Las Vegas Airport on Monday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, a man believed to be in his late 30s or 40s was traveling northbound on Decatur Boulevard and was attempting to turn left onto Rancho Drive.

Investigators said he was operating a moped and was unable to "maintain their lane of travel" causing the moped to strike a pole just north of the intersection.

Police said medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said speed and improperly using a Department of Transportation-approved helmet are believed to be factor in the crash.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released.