One dead after early morning crash on I-215 near Airport Connector road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after an early morning wreck on the Beltway Wednesday.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash around 3:13 a.m. at the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp. Authorities said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into a metal light pole.

Officials said one man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Traffic is flowing in the area, but lanes are blocked as authorities investigate.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.