NSP: Eastbound lanes on Charleston at 215 shut down due to fatal auto-ped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at I-215 and Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Casino and Resort.

NSP said all eastbound lanes on Charleston east of 215 are shut down. The northbound on-ramp is open but no right-turns can go eastbound.

As part of their preliminary investigation, NSP said they responded to the crash around 8:39 p.m. and found it involved a single vehicle and one pedestrian.

NSP said the pedestrian — an adult male — was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

NSP said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperative.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

NDOT traffic cam of the scene

Fatal auto-ped at Charleston and 215 on Oct. 22, 2024

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.