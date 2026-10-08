LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a traffic incident in Spring Valley this evening that has caused an all-lanes closure.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Northbound Torrey Pines Dr., Russell Rd. blocked following fatal crash

According to an alert we received from the RTC, a crash has shut down northbound Torrey Pines Drive at Russell Road.



We're reached out to police to learn more. Metro notified us that the collision was fatal, and said that the intersection would remain shut down.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.