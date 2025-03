LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All the northbound lanes are temporarily blocked on Interstate 11 between Nellis Boulevard and Russell Road.

State Police responded to a crash between a semi-truck and a motorcycle at around 9:20 a.m.

The motorcyclist and the male driver were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Nevada State Police.

The NHP Traffic Homicide Unit showed up at the scene to investigate, causing some delays.

Roads should be open now, according to Nevada State Police.