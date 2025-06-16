Northbound I-15 near Las Vegas Speedway remains blocked due to truck fire crash

UPDATE | 1:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 1:30 p.m., the I-15 northbound lanes near the Las Vegas Speedway are still closed.

Traffic is still being diverted onto the I-15 and mile marker 54 on-ramp.

State troopers tell us the crash involved two semi-tractor trailers. They said one of the trailers became "jack-knifed" on the roadway, eventually being engulfed by fire.

Two individuals have been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major crash is blocking all lanes on a section of Interstate 15.

Nevada State Police (NSP) Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:40 a.m.

We are working to learn more, but we can see large plumes of black smoke and authorities are responding.

This is happening in the area of I-15 northbound near the Las Vegas Speedway.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Justin Bruce breaks down some of those possible detours.