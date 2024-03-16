North Las Vegas police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in fatal crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to investigators, the crash happened before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Losee Road, just south of Craig Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, who was suffering from serious injuries. Medical personnel responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was walking southbound on Losee while pushing a shopping cart in the road. At the same time, a Jeep was traveling northbound on Losee before hitting the man.

According to witnesses and surveillance video, the Jeep pulled over near the collision scene for a short time before leaving. Police have described the vehicle as possibly being a two-door, red or maroon Jeep Wrangler.

NLVPD

NLVPD

Anyone who may have information about the collision or the vehicle involved can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.