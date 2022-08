NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a crash occurred Wednesday night between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police got a call near the intersection of Camino and Craig Road.

Police say that their investigation revealed a 40-year-old man jaywalked, and was struck by a vehicle heading northbound.

The 40-year-old was later transported to UMC in critical condition according to police. The driver stayed on scene.