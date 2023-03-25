North Las Vegas police investigate hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, North Las Vegas police say.

At around 2:47 a.m., NLVPD officers responded to the 2900 block of N Las Vegas Blvd, near Pecos Rd, after reports of a male lying in the roadway.

Upon officers' arrival, they located a male, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, lying in the roadway unresponsive. Medical personnel responded to the scene where that male was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by NLVPD revealed that the male pedestrian was in the roadway and outside of a marked crosswalk when a vehicle struck him. That vehicle then failed to remain at the scene and the driver failed to call the police.

The name of the decedent and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the notification of his next of kin.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com