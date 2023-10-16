North Las Vegas driver arrested in crash that killed motorcyclist

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man has been arrested and is facing charges after a Monday morning crash left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash happened at 6:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Losee Road.

Investigators said a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 636 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Losee Road while a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on Losee Road.

Police said the Tahoe made a left turn in front of the motorcycle while pulling into a private driveway. That's when the motorcyclist hit the truck.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a man in his early 60s, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators identified the driver of the Tahoe as 38-year-old Armando Dominguez. Police said he showed signs of impairment and was arrested on multiple charges including DUI and driving without a license.

Police said speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His identity along with the cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.