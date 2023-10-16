Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

North Las Vegas driver arrested in crash that killed motorcyclist

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 1.png
Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 12:27:48-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man has been arrested and is facing charges after a Monday morning crash left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash happened at 6:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Losee Road.

Investigators said a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 636 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Losee Road while a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on Losee Road.

Police said the Tahoe made a left turn in front of the motorcycle while pulling into a private driveway. That's when the motorcyclist hit the truck.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a man in his early 60s, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators identified the driver of the Tahoe as 38-year-old Armando Dominguez. Police said he showed signs of impairment and was arrested on multiple charges including DUI and driving without a license.

Police said speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His identity along with the cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH