NLVPD: Impairment suspected in crash that caused injuries for two children

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that two children are currently at UMC Trauma, now reported to be in stable condition, after their mother crashed into a neighborhood sign.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the mother, believed to be in her 20s, was traveling north on Camino Al Norte, failed to maintain a travel lane, then left the roadway and striked the "Las Palmares" neighborhood sign at Edna Crane.

At 6:21 a.m., officers were called to the area of Camino Al Norte & Edna Crane Avenue in reference to this crash.

Police said the mother fled the scene with her two young children. It was determined by police that both children were unrestrained inside the vehicle. The driver and children was eventually located by patrol where she was detained. It was determined that she had non-life threatening injuries.

However, police said the children were transported to UMC Trauma for critical injuries.

One child is believed to be just a few months old while the other is believed to be about 1-year-old.

The name of the driver and charges will be released upon booking at the NLVCCC according to police.

NLVPD said they would like to remind the public not to drink and drive.