Nightly closures scheduled for 215 Beltway and Centennial Bowl next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight closures next week at the 215 and Centennial Bowl.

According to NDOT officials, the closures are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 5. The following closures will be put in place on those days from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Westbound CC-215 will be closed between North Tenaya Way & Grand Montecito Parkway

Eastbound CC-215 will be closed between Grand Motecito Parkway & North Tenaya Way

Transportation officials said marked detours will be in place during those closures.

Meantime, crews are continuing to work on a freeway-to-freeway connection between U.S. 95 and CC-215, which NDOT officials said is on pace for "substantial completion" in December.