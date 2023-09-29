Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nightly closures scheduled for 215 Beltway and Centennial Bowl next week

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
ROAD CONSTRUCTION SIGNS
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 19:12:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight closures next week at the 215 and Centennial Bowl.

According to NDOT officials, the closures are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 5. The following closures will be put in place on those days from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Westbound CC-215 will be closed between North Tenaya Way & Grand Montecito Parkway
  • Eastbound CC-215 will be closed between Grand Motecito Parkway & North Tenaya Way

Transportation officials said marked detours will be in place during those closures.
Meantime, crews are continuing to work on a freeway-to-freeway connection between U.S. 95 and CC-215, which NDOT officials said is on pace for "substantial completion" in December.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH