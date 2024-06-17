Next round of lane restrictions, ramp closures announced for I-515/Charleston Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nearly two-year road project is getting closer to be wrapped up.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says crews are continuing to make progress on the I-515/Charleston Project and that means new lane closures for motorists.

Here's what's happening this week.



From 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18

The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-515 is closed.

The Charleston Boulevard off-ramp from northbound I-515 is closed.

The Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-515 is closed.

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and 28th Street.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between 28th Street and Stewart Avenue.

The right lane on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be closed between Sacramento Drive and I-515.



The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-515 will be closed.

The Charleston Boulevard off-ramp from southbound I-515 will be closed.

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Stewart Street.

The right lane on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be closed between Honolulu Street and I-515.



The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-515 will be closed.

The Charleston Boulevard off-ramp from southbound I-515 will be closed.

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Stewart Street.

The right lane on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be closed between Honolulu Street and I-515.



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Stewart Street and Eastern Avenue.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Stewart Street.

There will also be lane reductions on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard.

The project is scheduled to reach "substantial completion" by the end of July.

You can track the most updated information on the project's website.