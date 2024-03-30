Next round of lane restrictions announced for I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As construction continues on the Interstate 15 South Widening Project, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing the next round of lane restrictions.

The $86 million project includes improvements along nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road.

Speed through the work zone has been reduced to 55 miles per hour and motorists are advised to be cautious when traveling through work zones and/or take alternate routes.

This will affect the following locations:



From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2, Blue Diamond Road eastbound to the northbound I-15 flyover ramp will be closed for paving operations.

During daytime hours, between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., the flyover ramp will be reduced to one lane.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1, northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Cactus Avenue to move a temporary barrier rail.

From now through Friday, April 5, southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Cactus Avenue for paving.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., on Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Cactus Avenue to move a temporary barrier rail.

