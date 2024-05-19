Next round of I-515/Charleston lane and ramp restrictions announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Nevada transportation crews continue to make progress on the I-515 (U.S. 95) and Charleston project, NDOT is announcing upcoming lane restrictions and ramp closures.

Here's what you need to know.

Sunday, May 19



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, May 20



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The eastern onramp to southbound I-515 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The southbound I-515 offramp to Charleston Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The northbound I-515 on/offramps at Charleston Boulevard will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The northbound I-515 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, May 21



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The northbound I-515 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Charleston Boulevard onramp to northbound I-515 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between 28th Street and Wyoming Avenue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Eastern Avenue onramp to southbound I-515 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, May 22



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Mojave Road and Charleston Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Sandhill Road and Sacramento Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, May 23



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Pecos Road and Charleston Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Sandhill Road and Sacramento Drive from 8 p.m to 5 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through work zone and take alternate routes, if possible.

You can keep up with the latest restrictions and/or closures, on NDOT's website.