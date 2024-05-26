New round of restrictions announced as NDOT crews continue work on I-15 South widening project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are continuing to work on the I-15 South Widening Project and that means a new round of lane restrictions.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing the following work, which is scheduled for this week.

BLUE DIAMOND ROAD TO NB I-15 FLYOVER RAMP



Eastbound Blue Diamond Road to the northbound I-15 flyover ramp will be closed for resurfacing bridges on the Blue Diamond Interchange. The closures will be in place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, June 6.

Between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., traffic control will be in place to protect the new surface.

Drivers can use the left turn at the eastbound Blue Diamond Road traffic signal to access northbound I-15.

WEST STARR AVENUE SB OFF-RAMP



The West Starr Avenue southbound off-ramp will be closed daily for placing the footings for future sound walls. The closures will be in place daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Tuesday, May 28 through late June.

Drivers will be detoured to St. Rose Parkway.

Speed through the work zone is reduced to 55 miles per hour. Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

The work is part of an $86 million project that will make improvements along nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road. The entire project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

You can see the full anticipated work schedule and the latest developments on the project here.