New round of I-15, Tropicana closures coming in September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Dropicana project continues, officials are announcing a new round of overnight closures.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, those closures will affect northbound Interstate 15. That's on Sept. 6, Sept. 7, and Sept. 10. All closures will be between Russell Road and Flamingo Road and starts at 9 p.m. each night.

The first two closures are so crews can install girders on the new Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15. The last closures is so crews can install an Active Traffic Management gantry. Those gantries are full-colored LED signs that provide real-time driver information on ongoing incidents and lane restrictions.

Motorists will be diverted to Russell Road, then west to Decatur Boulevard, north to Flamingo Road, and back to I-15.

On Sept. 11, Sept. 12, Sept. 13, and Sept. 14, northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes under Tropicana Avenue between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. That's so crews can install a deck panel on the new bridge.

Transportation officials are warning motorists that these closures are subject to change and the latest information is on their website at I15trop.com or on the I-15 Trop app.