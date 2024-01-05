New off-ramp closures to impact northbound U.S. 95 near Eastern, Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New road closures have been announced on the U.S. 95 in the eastern Las Vegas valley as part of the larger U.S. 95/Charleston interchange project, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

In a release on Friday, NDOT warned that several closures would be impacting the U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Monday, January 8



Northbound I-515 off-ramp to Eastern Ave will be closed from 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for paving operations.

Southbound I-515 off-ramp to Eastern Ave will be closed from 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for paving operations.

Officials note that both closures are "weather-dependent."

Tuesday, January 9



Northbound I-515 off-ramp to Charleston Blvd will be closed beginning at 5:00 a.m. for approximately 30 days.

The off-ramp will be completely rebuilt during the closure, according to NDOT. An additional 30-day closure of the Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will also be announced in February.

The interchange project, which began in August 2022, seeks to widen I-515 in both directions and widen and reconfigure the Charleston interchange to improve traffic flow.

For project updates and information about traffic restrictions, drivers can visit www.i515charleston.com.