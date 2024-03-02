New lane restrictions on Rancho Drive to last through April 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New lane restrictions are coming to Rancho Drive as work continues on a sewer rehabilitation project.

Crews started working on the project last March.

Rancho Drive will be restricted to one through lane, going northbound and southbound, from Oakey Boulevard to Pinto Lane through April 1. There will be a left-turn lane at Charleston Boulevard.

According to the City of Las Vegas, the restrictions will be put in place 24 hours a day until crews finish the work. They're currently working on removing and replacing the pavement and roadway base on the north side of Charleston, including the Rancho intersection.

There will also be intermittent disruptions at Tonopah. Two through lanes on Charleston will be maintained in each direction.

Motorists should expect delays and detours. Alternate routes include Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Campbell Drive or Valley View Boulevard.