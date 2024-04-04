New lane restrictions coming to Sahara Avenue for last phase of safety project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new round of lane restrictions has been announced as transportation crews work on the Sahara Avenue Safety Enhancement Project.

That includes work like improving traffic signals, installing median islands, installing flashing beacons at crosswalks, adding pedestrian safety barriers, and redesigning and rebuilding some turn lanes to improve safety.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the new round of restrictions are necessary for milling and paving work and marks the final phase of the project, which kicked off in October 2023.

You can see the full list of restrictions below.

Thursday, April 11 and Sunday, April 14 - 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Sahara Avenue will be reduced to one lane at various points between Rainbow Boulevard and I-15



Eastbound and westbound Sahara Avenue will be reduced to one lane at various points between Rainbow Boulevard and I-15 Monday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 17 - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound Sahara Avenue will be reduced to one lane at various points between Rainbow Boulevard and I-15

NDOT is reminding motorists to use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if posisble. You can see the latest state highway conditions here.